By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Paula Badosa extended her winning streak to eight matches with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari as she qualified to the final four at the WTA Finals. The 23-year-old from Spain. The WTA Finals are played in a round-robin format with the top two players from each group of four moving on to the semifinals.