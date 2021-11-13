Rahal to field 2 sports cars in hybrid-based LMDh category

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Bobby Rahal’s expansion in motorsports will continue in 2023 when BMW Team RLL will field two prototypes in the new LMDh hybrid-class of IMSA sports car racing. The team will enter two BMW M4 GT3s in the new GTD Pro category next season. Rahal said Saturday at the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta that he’d only race in the GTD Pro category next year and then focus on the LMDh program in 2023. The new class will make the teams eligible to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Rahal’s team is the fourth to commit to the new LMDh platform.