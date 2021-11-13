Rutgers rallies in second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi both had double-doubles and Rutgers rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35. Harper had 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with Omoruyi’s 11 points and 13 rebounds. After trailing 23-16 at halftime, Rutgers opened the second half with a drawn-out 13-6 run and the score was tied at 29 when the Scarlet Knights’ Harper made one of two free throws at the 9:46 mark. Harper scored in the paint about a minute later, giving Rutgers the lead for good while Merrimack was in the midst of a 8 1/2-minute scoreless drought.