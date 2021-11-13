Saylors rushes for 266 yards, ETSU tops W. Carolina 56-35

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jacob Saylors rushed for a program-record 266 yards and three touchdowns as East Tennessee State blew open a tight game after halftime to defeat Western Carolina 56-35 in the Blue Ridge Border Battle. The victory sets up a clash for the Southern Conference championship next week when ETSU plays host to Mercer. Rogan Wells had guided Western Carolina to the ETSU 3-yard line with just under six minutes remaining when his third-down pass was picked off by Tyree Robinson.