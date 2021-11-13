Shelley rallies Missouri State past Northern Iowa 34-27

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley ran for two touchdowns then fired a 55-yard scoring strike to Naveon Mitchell with 58 seconds left in the game to lift Missouri State to a 34-27 victory over Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Football Conference action. Shelly’s game-winning throw came after the Panthers’ Theo Day and Deion McShane teamed up for two late touchdowns to knot the score at 27. Shelley completed 22 of 33 passes for 320 yards for the Bears, who managed only 59 yards rushing on 32 carries.