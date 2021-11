CHICAGO — Aher Uguak had 18 points to lead five Loyola Chicago players in double figures as the Ramblers beat Florida Gulf Coast 89-77. Tom Welch added 15 points for the Ramblers on Saturday. Chris Knight chipped in 14, Tate Hall scored 12 and Lucas Williamson had 10. Tavian Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with a career-high 34 points.