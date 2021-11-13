Verstappen fined $57,200 in Brazil, Alonso tops practice

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been fined $57,200 by stewards at the Brazilian Grand Prix after video taken from the grandstands at Interlagos showed the Formula One championship leader touching the rear wing of rival Lewis Hamilton’s car. The Dutchman can appeal the decision given by the stewards, who said he did not harm his competitor’s car with the touch. The video recorded by a spectator shows Verstappen apparently inspecting the rear wing on the Mercedes in the Parc Ferme secure area. The FIA has also summoned a Mercedes official for a separate meeting.