Verstappen investigated in Brazil, Alonso tops free practice

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver and Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen is being investigated at the Brazilian Grand Prix for an alleged breach of the sporting code. A video recorded by a fan at the Interlagos stands on Friday evening went viral on social media as it showed the Dutchman touching the rear wing of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton in the Parc Ferme, a secured area for cars. Saturday’s free practice session ended with Alpine driver Fernando Alonso clocking the fastest lap, more than 0.8 seconds ahead of second-placed Verstappen. There is no decision yet on the cases involving Verstappen and Hamilton, who is also under investigation.