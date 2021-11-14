Australia beats New Zealand to claim Twenty20 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and David Warner plundered half centuries as Australia won its first Twenty20 cricket World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand. New Zealand lost the all-important toss in Sunday’s final and posted 172-4 after being sent in. Skipper Kane Williamson led the scoring with 85 off 48 balls. Paceman Josh Hazlewood returned 3-16 for Australia. Marsh scored an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173-2 with seven deliveries to spare. The Australians will host the T20 World Cup next year to make up for the 2020 edition being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.