Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final. New Zealand lost the all-important toss Sunday and scored 172-4. Skipper Kane Williamson led the way by scoring 85 off 48 balls. Josh Hazlewood finished with 3-16. Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173-2 in 18.5 overs.