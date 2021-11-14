Bibby’s 19 lead No. 4 Maryland women to easy win over JMU

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 19 points, Ashley Owusu added 14 and Angela Reese had 12 as No. 4 Maryland beat James Madison 81-45. The Terrapins were playing without star junior guard Diamond Miller for the third straight game because of a sore right knee. They suffered another key loss early in the third quarter against the Dukes when Owusu had to be helped off the court after she injured her left foot. Kiki Jefferson, who had a career-high 31 points in JMU’s opening win against Virginia, led the Dukes with 16 points.