Boeheim scores 23 to help Syracuse beat Drexel 75-60

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points and older brother Jimmy Boeheim added 14 as Syracuse pulled away in the second half to beat Drexel 75-60. Drexel (1-1), an NCAA Tournament teams out of the Colonial Athletic Association last season, led 33-32 at halftime but Buddy Boeheim assisted on 3-pointers by Swider and Girard — who is 8 for 8 from behind the arc this season — and the found Jimmy Boeheim for a jumper in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Syracuse (2-0) led the rest of the way. Mate Okros made 6 of 9 from the field, including four 3s, and scored 16 points for Drexel and Camren Wynter had 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.