Elliott, Cowboys get back on track with 43-3 rout of Falcons

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt for a score a week after touching one kept Dallas from getting the ball and the Cowboys routed the Atlanta Falcons 43-3. Plenty of things that went wrong for the Cowboys in a blowout loss to Denver that ended a six-game winning streak a week ago went right to help the NFC East leaders get back on track. CeeDee Lamb caught both of Dak Prescott’s TD passes. Prescott ran for a score. Matt Ryan was pulled late in the third quarter with the Falcons down 40 points.