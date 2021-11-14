Greece’s Gelaouzos wins first post-pandemic Athens Marathon

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

Greek runner Costas Gelaouzos has won the 38th Athens Marathon in 2 hours 16 minutes 49 seconds. The runner up, Panagiotis Bourikas also of Greece, was more than five minutes behind, in 2:22:33. There were 9,558 runners registered to line up at the start at the village of Marathon, less than half the record 20,041 who ran in the last race, in 2019. And there was a notable absence of elite international athletes.