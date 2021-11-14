Jones helps No. 16 Florida State women top Milwaukee 79-42

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones hit her first three shots and scored 19 points as the No. 16-ranked Florida State women dominated early to defeat Milwaukee 79-42. Ten players scored for Florida State with River Baldwin and Makayla Timpson each adding 12 points and Bianca Jackson 10 with six assists. The Seminoles led 21-9 after a quarter and shot 59% from the field (34-58) for the game. The Seminoles led wire-to-wire and scored 23 fast-break points, using their control of the glass to set the pace. Sydney Staver scored 13 and Megan Walstad 10 points for Milwaukee.