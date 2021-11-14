Medvedev and Zverev win; Berrettini injured at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals. Medvedev served 15 aces and didn’t face a single break point against the seventh-seeded Hurkacz. Alexander Zverev won when local favorite Matteo Berrettini of Italy retired early in the second set with an apparent abdominal injury. Zverev won the first set 7-6 (7) and was leading 1-0 in the second when Berrettini dropped his racket to the ground and bent over in apparent pain. The result moved Zverev ahead of Medvedev atop the Red Group in the round-robin format.