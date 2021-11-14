Muguruza beats Kontaveit to reach semifinals at WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza has ended Anett Kontaveit´s 12-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory that propelled her into the semifinals of the WTA Finals. Muguruza will be playing in her first semifinals of this tournament since 2015. Kontaveit was already assured of a spot in the semifinals before her last group-stage match. Karolina Pliskova earlier rallied from a set and a break down to beat Barbora Krejcikova 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 to stay in contention for the semifinals but the Wimbledon finalist missed out on the last four because of Muguruza’s win.