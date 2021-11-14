No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallies late to beat Canisius 69-60

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece, and No. 23 St. Bonaventure rallied for a 69-60 win against Canisius on Sunday. Malek Green had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Canisius in the 169th meeting since 1920 between western New York’s “Little 3” rivals. Jalen Adaway added 16 points for St. Bonaventure in his season debut after he was suspended for the season opener for an NCAA rule violation.