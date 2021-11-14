Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday. The Spirit will face the winner of Sunday’s late game between the Chicago Red Stars and the Portland Thorns next Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. It is the first time the Spirit has gone to the post season since 2016. Eugenie Le Sommer scored for the Reign, while Trinity Rodman scored for the Spirit before Ashley Sanchez’s game-winner.