Suns win 8th straight, hand Rockets 11th loss in a row

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and the Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row, routing the Rockets 115-89 on Sunday night. Booker had 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 9 of 23 from the field. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds. He was was 9 of 12 from the field. Chris Paul had15 points and seven steals, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six rebounds. Phoenix shot 43% and was 14 of 40 on 3-pointers. Christian Wood had 17 points and eight rebounds for Houston. The Rockets are an NBA-worst 1-12.