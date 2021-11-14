Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington coach Ron Rivera says the team is concerned that Chase Young might have torn a ligament in his right knee. Young was injured during Washington’s 29-19 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. As it is, Young’s second year in the NFL was not going according to plan. He has just 1 1/2 sacks and has heard criticism from none other than Rivera. Young limped off the field in the second quarter against the Bucs. He gave his teammates a talk at halftime and then came out to the sideline while using crutches.