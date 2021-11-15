Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

MALIBU, Calif. — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) outscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists. Houston Mallette had 21 points for the Waves (1-2). Jan Zidek added 16 points. Jade’ Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.