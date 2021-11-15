AP source: Miami, AD Blake James parting ways

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Miami and athletic director Blake James are parting ways. The move comes two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost at Florida State. The move has not been announced by the school. But it certainly indicates that Miami is considering more changes in athletics, such as the future of football coach Manny Diaz. It also comes about six weeks after school president Julio Frenk released a letter to the university community insisting that he would increase his involvement with athletics.