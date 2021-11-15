Buttrick beats former team, leads UMass over Penn St. 81-56

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Trent Buttrick scored 19 points against his former team and led five in double figures as UMass rolled to an 81-56 victory over Penn State. Buttrick, who appeared in 78 games in four seasons with the Nittany Lions, also had team highs with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly and C.J. Kelly added 17 points apiece for UMass. Noah Fernandes had 13 points and Dibaji Walker 10. Seth Lundy scored 14 points and Sam Sessoms added 14 for Nittany Lions (1-1).