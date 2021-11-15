Cubs hire Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Daniel Moskos as their assistant pitching coach. The 35-year-old Moskos will assist pitching coach Tommy Hottovy on the staff of manager David Ross. He spent the past two seasons coaching in the New York Yankees’ farm system. A left-hander from Clemson selected by Pittsburgh with the fourth pick in the 2007 amateur draft, Moskos posted a 2.96 ERA in 31 relief appearances for the Pirates in 2011. He also spent time in the minor leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.