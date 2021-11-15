Djokovic beats Ruud at ATP Finals for 6th straight victory

Skip to Content
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to six matches with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals. The top-ranked Djokovic returned this month and won the Paris Masters following a two-month break after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final. He’s now attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players. The victory gave Djokovic an early lead at the top of the Green Group in round-robin play. Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Andrey Rublev later. The tournament is making its debut in Turin after 12 years in London.

