Djokovic opens ATP Finals beating Ruud

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic has reopened his ATP Finals account and beaten Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-2 in Turin. He’s attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the elite season-ending event for the top eight players.In the other group match, Andrey Rublev topped 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4. After his match, Djokovic was presented with the trophy for finishing the year ranked No. 1. He’s accomplished the feat for a record seventh time — breaking a tie with childhood idol Pete Sampras.