Egbo, Smith lead No. 6 Baylor women in win over New Orleans

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo and preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles or sixth-ranked Baylor in a 78-39 victory over New Orleans. The Bears are 3-0 under new coach Nicki Collen. Egbo had 22 points on 11-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds. Smith had her second double-double in a row with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sarah Andrews had 12 points and Caitlin Bickle scored 10 for Baylor. Freshman Brianna Lewis had 16 points for New Orleans. The Privateers lost their first game 131-36 to another Big 12 team, Texas.