Messi in, Neymar out of Argentina vs Brazil in WC qualifying

By DEBORA REY and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi will play for Argentina when they face Brazil on Tuesday in a World Cup qualifier missing Neymar due to left thigh pains. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says Messi, who was recently bothered by a left knee injury, will play in San Juan in a match that could earn the team a spot in next year’s World Cup. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Confederation says Neymar “reported being insecure” about the possible injury and released him. The Argentines are second in the 10-team South American standings behind Brazil. They can qualify with a victory.