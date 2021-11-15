Sakkari beats Sabalenka to reach semifinals at WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Maria Sakkari has upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the longest match so far at the WTA Finals in Mexico to advance to a semifinal against Anett Kontaveit. Fourth-seeded Sakkari took advantage of Sabalenka´s 19 double-faults in a match that lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes. The 26-year-old Sakkari started the year ranked 21st. After reaching the semifinals at the the U.S. Open and Roland Garros she became the first Greek woman to qualify for the WTA’s season-ending tournament. Paula Badosa will play Garbiñe Muguruza in the other semifinal match.