NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Smith scored 20 points and hit three free throws with 7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and Belmont defeated Furman 95-89 in nonconference play. Smith opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer and the Bruins (2-1) never trailed again. Mike Bothwell had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Paladins.