Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:02 AM

South Carolina, UConn top women’s AP Top 25; Indiana No. 4

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

Indiana has moved up to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. It’s the highest ranking ever for the program. South Carolina remained the top team in the season’s first regular-season poll, receiving 25 first-place votes after an impressive win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip-off the season last Tuesday. The Gamecocks were followed by UConn and Maryland and then Indiana and NC State to round out the top five. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content