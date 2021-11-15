Swiatek spoils Badosa’s birthday at WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has departed the WTA Finals with a win after spoiling Paula Badosa’s birthday 7-5, 6-4 in Guadalajara. The Pole couldn’t advance from her group after losing her first two singles but got to finish her two-title season with a smile. She also ended Badosa’s eight-match winning streak. Swiatek came from a break down in each set. Badosa turned 24 on Monday. She had already qualified first in their group and will face Spanish compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals on Tuesday.