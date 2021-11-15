Washington finishes strong to defeat Texas Southern 72-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points and nine assists, Daejon Davis added 15 points and Washington defeated Texas Southern 72-65. Jamal Bey added 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington. Washington took the lead for good on a step-back 3-pointer by PJ Fuller with 7:08 remaining in the second half. Texas Southern went the next four minutes without a point while the Huskies extended their lead to 63-56. The Huskies did not make a field goal in the final 4:26, instead parading to the foul line where they made 9-of-11 in the final 2:07. Overall, Washington made 20 of 28 free throws.