Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon in WC playoffs, Ivory Coast out

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria and Tunisia have qualified for the World Cup playoffs in Africa on the last day of the group stage. Ivory Coast is the continent’s biggest team so far to miss out on next year’s tournament in Qatar. African champion Algeria and Nigeria scraped through to the 10-team playoffs in March after both were held to home draws but clinched the point they needed to progress. Tunisia was more convincing by beating Zambia 3-1. Cameroon qualified and with it ended Ivory Coast’s campaign with a 1-0 win in their much-hyped West African showdown. Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and Congo had already advanced. The five teams to win the two-leg playoff ties will qualify for the World Cup.