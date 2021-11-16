Argentina and Brazil draw in WC qualifying, Uruguay at risk

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina have played to a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying and Uruguay has had a loss that will mean it finishes the year out of qualifying positions for a spot in Qatar. A Uruguay lineup containing veteran strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani lost 3-0 at Bolivia and will have to make it up in its four remaining South American qualifiers to have any chance of securing a spot in Qatar. Uruguay slipped to seventh but isn’t far off the fourth automatic qualifying spot. Peru overtook Uruguay with a 2-1 at Venezuela. The fifth-place team from South America goes into an intercontinental playoff for a spot in Qatar next year.