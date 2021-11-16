Argentina draws Brazil, qualifies for WC; Uruguay at risk

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina has secured a place in next year’s World Cup after a 0-0 draw at home against Brazil. That will give Lionel Messi one more shot at winning the only major trophy missing in his career. Argentina secured its spot at Qatar 2022 after Chile lost 2-0 at home to third-place Ecuador. Competition-leading Brazil had already secured the first of South America’s four direct entries to Qatar. A Uruguay lineup containing veteran strikers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani lost 3-0 at Bolivia and will finish the year seventh in the 10-team round-robin although still within reach of qualifying.