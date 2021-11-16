Australia stumbles to 1-1 draw with China in WC qualifier

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia has slipped out of the automatic World Cup qualification spots after a 1-1 draw with China. The Socceroos had been on course for a first win in three games thanks to Mitchell Duke’s first-half header but Wu Lei’s penalty with 20 minutes remaining earned China the draw. Australia fell to third with 11 points in Group B, one point behind Japan, which won 1-0 over Oman, in second. Saudi Arabia is the leader with 16 points after a 1-0 win over last-placed Vietnam, and is on course to clinch its sixth berth. In Group A, Iran and South Korea look to have the top two spots sewn up. Both teams had 3-0 victories.