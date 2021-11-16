Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doctor who ran a massive doping program to use steroids on East German swimmers in the 1970s and ’80s has had his award from the sport’s world governing body annulled. Lothar Kipke admitted in a Berlin court in 2000 that he helped design and run a doping system that helped the communist state win dozens of Olympic medals. Kipke was convicted 21 years ago on 58 counts of causing bodily harm. He was given a 15-month suspended jail sentence. World swim body FINA said its ruling committee voted Tuesday to remove Kipke from its honors list.