MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine on Tuesday, moves involving two players who hadn’t appeared in a game for the team yet this season. Little was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Aug. 17, and has been inactive for all 10 of Miami’s games. Redwine was signed Oct. 26 and was inactive for three games.