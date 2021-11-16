Dutch head back to World Cup; playoffs for Turkey, Ukraine

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

The Netherlands will be back at the World Cup after an eight-year gap. A 2-0 win over Norway secured the Dutch place at the finals tournament in Qatar next year. It also forced Norway’s injured star Erling Haaland to wait until at least 2026 to make his debut on the biggest stage. Turkey overtook Norway into second place in Group G by winning 2-1 in Montenegro. Turkey will enter the European playoffs in March. Ukraine also goes to the playoffs by winning 2-0 at Bosnia-Herzegovina. Ukraine rose above Finland which lost 2-0 at home to Group D winner France.