TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and No. 14 Alabama got past South Alabama 73-68. The Crimson Tide trailed 34-31 at the break after committing 14 turnovers. Alabama improved to 3-0. Charles Manning Jr. had 23 points for Jaguars, who are 1-2. Manning hit a 3 that made it 62-all with 3:09 remaining. Quinerly’s basket put Alabama ahead for good.