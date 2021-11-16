Harris, Bates lead No. 11 Memphis over Saint Louis 90-74

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated PRess

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 18 points, Emoni Bates scored 16 as No. 11 Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over Saint Louis. Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12, both going perfect from the field. Terrence Hargrove Jr. led Saint Louis (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Marten Linssen scored 11 points before fouling out in the second half. Francis Okoro grabbed 13 rebounds for the Billikens.