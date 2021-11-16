Medvedev beats Zverev and reaches ATP Finals semifinals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev has clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Medvedev won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title. He took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev in three sets and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins. Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after local favorite Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament because of an injury. Berrettini was replaced by first alternate Jannik Sinner who faces first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz later Tuesday.