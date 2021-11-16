Muguruza, Kontaveit to play for title at year-end WTA Finals

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza has beaten Paula Badosa in straight sets and will play Anett Kontaveit for the title in the WTA Finals. The sixth-seeded Muguruza is the first Spaniard to reach the singles final in in the women’s season-ending tournament since 1993 when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was runner-up to Steffi Graff. The 28-year-old Muguruza lost in the semifinals in 2015. Eighth-seeded Kontaveit beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to advance, ensuring two first-time finalists at the women’s season-ending championship.