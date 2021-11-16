NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf. The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced. No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months that it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.