No. 6 Purdue dominates middle to take down Wright St 96-52

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52. It’s the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0. It’s also the first time since December 2000 they’ve topped the 90-point mark in three straight games. The Raiders were led by Trey Calvin with 21 points. But last year’s Horizon League regular-season champs had no chance against Purdue’s two dominant big men.