One grand night: Zegras OT goal gives Ducks 1,000th victory

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks extended their winning streak to eight on Tuesday night and picked up the 1,000th victory in franchise history with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Trevor Zegras scored twice, including the overtime winner. Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games for the Ducks, who remain unbeaten in November and have won six straight at home dating back to Oct. 31. Garrett Pilon and Tom Wilson scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.