Wong makes layup with 0.7 seconds left, helps Miami top FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong made a go-ahead layup with 0.7 seconds left to give Miami a 68-66 victory over Florida Atlantic. Charlie Moore hit 1 of 2 free throws with 23.3 seconds left to extend Miami’s lead to 66-61, and FAU guard Bryan Greenlee was fouled at the other end while making a layup at 16.6. Greenlee missed the free throw, but got his own rebound and passed it out to Michael Forrest in the corner for a 3-pointer to tie it at 66. Miami opted to not to take a timeout. Wong brought the ball up and shook his defender to get inside the lane for a contested finish, and FAU was not able to hit the rim on a heave at the buzzer.