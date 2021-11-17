After a swim with a gator, the Dolphins start eyeing Jets

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Perhaps this week will be less eventful for Robert Hunt. To recap, here’s what last week’s schedule included for the Miami right guard: two games over five days in which he was on the field for all 144 of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps, a getting-flipped-over touchdown that didn’t count, and finally some rest and relaxation provided in the form of a quick trip to the Everglades. Where he went swimming. With an alligator. It wasn’t planned. It just sort of happened.